Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called on the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari on July 18 at his residence and apprised him of the religious sentiment issue regarding the present alignment of NH 510, Legship- Gyalshing.

NH 510, Legship- Gyalshing passes through Sirijanga Falls and the Holy Cave.

Tamang also informed the minister that the state government has already made provision of funds for acquiring the land for alternative alignment.

The Chief Minister also said informed Gadkari about the need for a border check-post beside the newly constructed Atal Setu at Rangpo and the construction of a two-way ramp to connect the proposed composite check-post.

''After giving a patience hearing Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari appreciated the issues and proposal. He immediately directed the senior officials of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Cooperation Limited (NHIDCL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, to plan a visit and inspect both the aforementioned sites and provide an alternate solution,'' an official statement said.

As per the statement, the Tamang also assured that both the issues will be taken up by his ministry completing all the necessary formalities at the earliest.

The sacred shrine of Sirijunga Fukku and Wadhan, a highly venerated place of the Limboo community, is located at Gyaiyabari under Geyzing-Bermiok constituency. It holds historic, religious, and cultural significance to the Limboo community and other communities settled nearby.

In his Budget 2023-24, the Chief Minister had shared that the sacred spot had come under the proposed road alignment of the NHIDCL. The state government has acquired the adjoining land for diverting the previous alignment so as to save the sacred Sirijunga cave.

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