Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a coordination meeting with the Heads of Departments and senior officers of line departments at Samman Bhawan today.

The meeting deliberated in detail the Notification issued on 9th February 2024 regarding the regularization of Grade C & D government employees who have completed 4 years of service by 31st December 2023.

At the outset, Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary, of the Department of Personnel, outlined the specific procedures for regularising temporary employees.



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Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang in his address elaborated on the significant initiative by the State Government aimed at enhancing workforce stability. The comprehensive plan revolves around regularizing temporary employees, with the goal of granting them increased job security and opportunities, he added. He stated that this step represents a significant milestone in the government's commitment to fostering a resilient and stable workforce.

The Chief Minister also directed the Head of Departments to establish a separate cell in each department to accelerate the process of regularisation.

The meeting also had an open-house discussion, during which officers raised their queries and suggestions.