Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has expressed his profound shock and sorrow over the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of at least 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists. In a statement issued on April 23, CM Tamang strongly condemned the heinous attack, stating that such acts of violence must be unequivocally condemned.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed innocent lives and injured many. Such heinous acts must be condemned unequivocally,” CM Tamang said.

He also conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Sikkim to the bereaved families and expressed hopes for the swift recovery of the injured victims. “We stand in solidarity with them during this tragic time and pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace,” he added.

The attack occurred at Baisaran, a meadow in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, which is typically accessible only on foot or by pony. Sources confirmed that a group of tourists visiting the area on Tuesday morning fell victim to the attack. According to reports, this is the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front, a shadow group affiliated with the banned Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, though official confirmation is still awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that those responsible for the attack will be held accountable. “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice and will not be spared,” PM Modi stated. The Prime Minister, who cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia, arrived back in India this morning and chaired a key meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the incident.

World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, have condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India.

In response to the attack, authorities have released several helpline numbers for people seeking assistance. These numbers include the Emergency Control Room in Srinagar: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651; 7006058623; the 24/7 Tourist Help Desk at the Police Control Room in Anantnag: 9596777669, 01932-225870, WhatsApp: 9419051940; and the Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Department: 8899931010, 8899941010, 9906663868, 9906906115.