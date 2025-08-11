Sikkim govt can govern, serve without unsolicited advice: CM Tamang slams oppn

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang asserted that his government is confident in its ability to govern and serve the people without unsolicited advice from the opposition. He was responding to recent criticism from the Citizen Action Party (CAP).

Though he did not mention CAP by name, his comments strongly pointed towards the party. Speaking at a public gathering, Tamang said, “We know how to run the state. We do not require instructions from those sitting in the opposition.”

The remarks come amid growing tensions between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and CAP. The opposition party has been openly questioning the government’s decisions and policies, prompting a sharp reply from the Chief Minister.

Tamang went further to criticize those who “hide for six days in a week and come online on Facebook only one day.” He said such people cannot truly connect with the government or understand the work being done. “Even though they say they have shifted to the right, they haven’t really moved. Yet, they stubbornly want to win all 32 seats,” he added.

He compared taking advice from such people to asking a student studying only up to class five to teach someone with a master’s degree. “We don’t need to be taught how to run Sikkim or serve the people here. We know very well how to do that,” said Tamang.

The Chief Minister also shared a personal note about his commitment to the people. “When I was released from jail, no matter how many people advised me, I did not waste a single day. I will serve the people of Sikkim with all my heart,” he said.

He promised to continue working hard by visiting every village on foot and speaking directly with the people. “Now, you decide who deserves your vote. Vote for those who work 24 hours a day, not just those who appear on Facebook one day a week,” Tamang urged.

He also challenged the opposition to show the work they have done. “Our reply is not just words. Give us proof of your work and service. Otherwise, there is no shortcut to progress,” he said.