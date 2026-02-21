Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang criticises Congress remarks during Global AI Summit

Prem Singh Tamang on February 21, criticised the Congress party over its recent remarks, stating that such actions were inappropriate at a time when India is hosting the Global AI Summit in New Delhi.



In a statement, the Chief Minister said the country is currently showcasing its progress in technology and innovation before the international community. He described the summit as a significant event that highlights India’s rapid growth in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.



“I strongly condemn the actions of the Congress party at a time when India is hosting the prestigious Global AI Summit in New Delhi, showcasing its rapid strides in innovation and technological advancement before the international community,” Tamang said.



He added that when the country is working to strengthen its position as a global technology leader, any disruption or negative messaging could affect India’s credibility. According to him, such actions may send the wrong signal when global attention is focused on India’s achievements.



The Chief Minister acknowledged that political opposition is an important part of democracy but stressed that criticism should not harm the country’s image on the international stage.



“National interest must always take precedence over partisan politics, especially when India’s progress is being showcased globally,” he said.