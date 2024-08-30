A dispute has erupted in Sikkim over the upcoming Sikkim Premier League (SPL), pitting the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) against the state government. The conflict centres on who has the right to organise and host the prestigious football tournament.

The SFA recently announced plans to hold the 2024-25 SPL at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok from August 31 to October 10, featuring eight premier division clubs. However, this decision has drawn sharp criticism from Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

"Recently, through digital media platforms, I came to know that the Sikkim Football Association is conducting a separate Sikkim Premier League. As everybody knows, the SPL is already being professionally managed by Football Development (P) Ltd. with the primary goal of promoting football in our state," Tamang stated.

"We all have to collectively and together work towards the benefit of football and our players. We all have to avoid initiatives like this one that create unnecessary confusion and controversy and do what is better for the good of the sport," the chief minister added.

At the heart of the dispute is the question of who owns the rights to the SPL brand. Football Development (P) Ltd. (FDPL), a company traditionally responsible for managing the league, claims the SFA is using their brand name without permission.

In a letter to the state's Sports Minister Raju Basnet, FDPL urged the government to intervene, stating that the SPL was initiated by the Chief Minister himself to nurture football talent in Sikkim and that they must protect its integrity and essence.

The FDPL board, which includes notable players like Nirmal Chettri, Robin Gurung and Sanju Pradhan, argues that the league should remain under government oversight.

As the scheduled start date approaches, neither the SFA nor the state government has shown signs of backing down. The impasse leaves the future of this year's SPL uncertain, potentially impacting players and fans alike.