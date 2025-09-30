Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang extends Durga Puja greetings, calls for unity and empowerment

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended Durga Puja greetings to the people of the state, describing the festival as a celebration of unity, strength, and righteousness. In his message, he underscored the deep spiritual and cultural significance of Durga Puja — also known as Bada Dashain and Vijaya Dashami — for the people of Sikkim and the wider region.

The Chief Minister described Durga Puja as both a sacred and joyous occasion, offering prayers for peace, prosperity, and happiness in every home. “Durga Puja is not merely about rituals and celebrations, but about reaffirming values that guide society towards harmony and progress,” he stated. Emphasising the essence of the festival, he added, “It is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood.” He noted that Goddess Durga symbolizes courage, resilience, and the strength of righteousness.

Highlighting the significance of Nari Shakti, the power and dynamism of women, Prem SinghTamang said that the divine feminine energy not only sustains the universe but also represents courage and resilience that society must acknowledge and respect. He called for collective responsibility to create a society where women are given dignity, respect, and equal opportunities in every sphere. “A truly progressive society is one where every individual, regardless of gender, can contribute equally to growth and well-being,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also urged citizens to view the festival as a time for reflection and responsibility. He encouraged people to rededicate themselves to the progress of Sikkim and the nation. “This auspicious time provides us an opportunity not only for celebration but also for reflection on our values, responsibilities, and shared aspirations,” he said.

He further stressed that the spirit of Durga Puja should inspire everyone to strengthen the moral fabric of society, preserve harmony, and deepen bonds of fraternity that define Sikkim’s cultural identity. “As we seek the blessings of the Divine Mother, let us commit to nurturing a community grounded in justice, equality, and compassion,” he added.

Expressing optimism, Tamang said that Durga Puja brings renewed hope and collective strength, urging people to let the festive spirit guide them toward a future where tradition enriches progress and unity defines strength.