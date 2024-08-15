Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang conveyed his wishes to the people of India on the occasion of Independence Day. Reflecting on the significance of the day, CM Tamang emphasized the importance of unity and collective progress as the nation commemorates 77 years of independence.

In his message, CM Tamang acknowledged the sacrifices of the freedom fighters whose relentless efforts paved the way for India’s sovereignty. He encouraged citizens to uphold the values of democracy, peace, and development, urging everyone to contribute to the nation’s continued growth and prosperity.

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CM Tamang also highlighted the role of Sikkim within the larger fabric of the Indian Union, expressing pride in the state's contributions to the nation. He reaffirmed his commitment to working towards the welfare of the people of Sikkim while staying aligned with the broader goals of national advancement.

As India marks another year of freedom, CM Tamang's message resonates with a call for unity and a shared vision for a brighter future.