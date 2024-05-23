Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, also known as Saga Dawa.

In a Facebook post, he expressed his wishes for the festival, highlighting its significance in promoting unity and harmony within the state.

"Warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima (Saga Dawa)," Tamang wrote. "On this auspicious day, I pray that Lord Buddha's wisdom illuminates our path and leads us towards love, peace, and harmony. May this festival strengthen the unity among our fellow Sikkimese and deepen our connections. I hope this occasion furthers the spread of Lord Buddha’s teachings and fosters greater emotional and mutual understanding among our people."

The Chief Minister's message emphasized the importance of Buddha Purnima in bringing the community together and fostering a deeper sense of mutual understanding and emotional connection among the people of Sikkim.



Also read: Assam: Kamrup Metro instructs schools to ring water bells thrice daily amid scorching heat