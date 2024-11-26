Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended greetings to the people of Sikkim and the nation on the occasion of Constitution Day, on November 26. In his message, CM Tamang emphasized the importance of honoring the visionary efforts of the framers of India’s Constitution, a document that has shaped the nation's democratic framework.

On this significant day, CM Tamang urged citizens to unite and acknowledge the remarkable vision and tireless dedication of the members of the Constituent Assembly, whose collective efforts laid the foundation for India's democratic ethos. He also paid a special tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Bharat Ratna, whose leadership and intellectual contributions were pivotal in the creation of the Constitution.

"In celebrating Constitution Day, we must also remember and express our gratitude to the countless patriots, freedom fighters, and martyrs whose sacrifices made this day possible. Their unwavering resolve paved the way for a sovereign and democratic India," the Chief Minister stated.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the core values enshrined in the Constitution — justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity — which continue to define the Indian nation. He called on everyone to reaffirm their commitment to these ideals and work towards creating a society that is inclusive, harmonious, and progressive.

CM Tamang, in his message, called for pride in India’s democracy and stated the nation's standing as the world’s largest and most vibrant democratic republic. "Let us continue to build a future that upholds the rights and opportunities for all citizens, enabling them to thrive," he added.

Also read: Unity over politics: Leaders gather to celebrate Constitution Day