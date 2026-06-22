Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang files SIR form, urges timely voter enrolment

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday, June 22, submitted his enumeration form under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in his native Soreng district, calling on eligible citizens across the state to participate in the process within the prescribed timeline.

The Chief Minister completed the formalities in the presence of Block Level Supervisor Jas Bahadur Tamang and Booth Level Officers Semi Hang Limboo and Deepson Tamang.

Sharing the update on social media, Tamang said, “Today, I successfully submitted my SIR form” in the presence of the election officials overseeing the exercise in Soreng district.

He appealed to residents eligible for enrolment and verification to ensure their forms are submitted on time, stressing the importance of public participation in maintaining accurate electoral records.

“Participating in this process helps ensure that our records remain accurate and strengthens our democratic system,” Tamang said.

The SIR exercise is being carried out to update and verify electoral records, with authorities urging citizens to cooperate to ensure the smooth completion of the revision process across Sikkim.