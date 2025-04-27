Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, accompanied by Krishna Rai, attended the grand finale of the 23rd Chief Minister’s Compound Archery Gold Cup at the Karthok Archery Field in Pakyong. The event, organized jointly by the Pakyong District Archery Association and the District Administration Centre, Pakyong, witnessed participation from Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, Zilla Adhakshya, Upadhakshya, and several other dignitaries.

The day commenced with a traditional Sutuk Offering ceremony, seeking blessings from deities, before Chief Minister Tamang addressed the gathering. In his remarks, he lauded the organizing committee’s dedication and emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting archery as a significant part of Sikkim’s cultural heritage. He also announced plans for establishing a District Archery Academy to nurture local talent and sustain the traditional sport.

Beyond sports, the Chief Minister urged the public to reconnect with nature, encouraging the revitalization of barren lands to boost agricultural productivity. Stressing collective efforts towards realizing "Sunaulo, Samriddha ani Samarth Sikkim" (Golden, Prosperous, and Capable Sikkim), he also discussed various government initiatives, including measures to ease traffic congestion and the "One Family, One Entrepreneur" program to foster entrepreneurship.

CM Tamang also visited an archery equipment exhibition showcasing indigenous bows and arrows, celebrating the region's craftsmanship. A lively kite-flying session added vibrancy to the event, reviving traditional pastimes.

Additionally, financial aid was distributed to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Discretionary Grant, supporting initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment.

MLA and Advisor Pamin Lepcha, who also served as President of the Organizing Committee, expressed her appreciation for the Chief Minister’s continued support towards youth and sports development. She highlighted the cultural significance of archery in Pakyong and praised the participation of women archers from Bhutan. Special mention was made of Rashmi Tamang, the first female traditional format archer from Sikkim, who has also competed nationally, as an inspiration for young athletes.

The event also featured key public initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) registration and a health camp organized by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Pakyong District.