Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang greets civil servants, calls them ‘backbone of governance’

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 21, extended greetings to civil servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day, acknowledging their role as the backbone of governance.



In a message shared on social media, Tamang praised the dedication of civil servants, stating that their work translates government policies into real impact for citizens. Quoting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he described civil servants as the “steel frame of India.”



“On the occasion of National Civil Services Day, I extend my warm greetings to all members of the civil services in Sikkim. Your dedication remains the backbone of governance,” he said.



Observed annually on April 21, Civil Services Day marks the occasion when Patel, India’s first Home Minister, addressed probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947 in Delhi, emphasising their crucial role in nation-building.



The Chief Minister urged officials to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability in public service. He also called on them to continue strengthening trust and ensuring meaningful outcomes for citizens.



“I extend my sincere gratitude to every civil servant and together, let us continue building a transparent, responsive, and progressive Sikkim,” Tamang added.