Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership following their resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, February 8.

As of 5 PM on the same day, BJP secured 40 seats in the 70-member assembly, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed 19 seats.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Tamang extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Health Minister cum BJP President JP Nadda, acknowledging their pivotal role in the party's success.

Tamang emphasized that the BJP’s victory was a clear reflection of the people’s unwavering faith in transformative governance and visionary leadership. He noted that the nation’s progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership had led to remarkable achievements across various sectors.

He further praised the Prime Minister’s dedication in building a stronger, more prosperous India, adding that his efforts continue to inspire millions across the nation.