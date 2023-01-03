With an objective to assimilate the public and their grievances and also to assist them with various issues, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on January 3 held a day-long meeting with the mass public of Namcheybong constituency, Pakyong District, under the banner -“Governance at the Doorstep”, at the residence of MLA Mr Em Prasad Sharma at Namcheybong Pakyong.

The meeting also had the presence of Area MLA Em Prasad Sharma, Chairmen, Advisors, Zilla Adhakshaya, Zilla Upadhakshya, Zilla Panchayats, Ward Panchayats, Secretary-CM Office, Secretary DoP, DC Pakyong, ADC Pakyong, ADC Dev Pakyong, SDM Pakyong, SP Pakyong, Zilla Panchayats, Ward Panchayats, BDO Duga, Pakyong, Duga and Nandok, HoDs of line department, Officials from Chief Minister Office along with Police Personnel.

The Chief Minister also provided medical and government services assistance to the deserving candidates.

Earlier on December , 2022, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had announced that the monthly salaries of the casual government employees would be hiked to Rs 15,000.

Chief Minister Tamang made this announcement during the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Rholu Divas festivities.

Speaking on the demand for wage hikes by government labourers, the Chief Minister said that the PWD labourers for road maintenance are being instigated by a few. He reminded that it was the SKM government that had hiked the minimum monthly wages for all workers to Rs15000 which is being enjoyed by the workers in the private sector.

"We are examining a similar facility for those labourers working for government departments. The examination was needed as there are labourers of different categories, some are eligible for regularisation and some are not. We have formed a committee who will find out which category of workers cannot be regularised and accordingly we will give Rs. 15000 monthly salaries to them. Those who can be regularised will be regularised after eight years of service as per our policy," said the Chief Minister while addressing the 14th edition of Rolu Puja in South Sikkim yesterday.

Apart from this, the Sikkim Chief Minister also announced that the retirement age of employees of the State Bank of Sikkim has been increased to 60 years.

PS Tamang during his speech announced the new "Un-developed village development board" which will look after the development works in villages, also said soon to constitute a Drivers' Welfare Board with Chairmans and Vice Chairmans as their heads and two years service term for State Bank of Sikkim employees at present 58 years is retirement age now it will be 60 years.

Notably, the Chief Minister of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Prem Singh Tamang-Golay today attended the 14th edition of Rolu Puja in South Sikkim.

On December 21, 2009, after a Rolu gathering, the current Chief Minister and then-legislator of SKM, Golay declared himself as a dissent MLA of the party, thereby strongly condemning failures of the then-ruling party – Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to deliver promises, alleged corruption and nepotism. Since then, SKM has been considering this day as ‘Kranti Day’.

Prior to the meeting, CM and SKM President offered their prayers at Rolu temple. During this event, leaders from the opposition SDF party officially joined the SKM party, who were heartily welcomed by the CM, with party mufflers and party logo frames.