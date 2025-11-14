Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang hospitalised after nose bleeding, condition stable

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who was admitted to a hospital on November 13 after experiencing nose bleeding and high blood pressure during a public event, remained stable on the morning of November 14, according to a bulletin issued by the Central Referral Hospital (CRH), Gangtok.

The CM had fallen ill while attending the finals of a musical competition at Rangpo Ground and was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention. His elder son and MLA, Aditya Tamang, said the chief minister has a history of nose bleeding, and considering potential risks, he was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.



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The CRH bulletin stated that Tamang was brought to the facility following a “minor episode of nose bleeding and elevated blood pressure” and that he received prompt treatment. “The chief minister is currently under observation and remains stable. There is no cause for concern at this time,” the Medical Superintendent said.

Aditya Tamang also confirmed that his father is recovering well and is expected to be discharged on Friday. The hospital said it will continue to monitor his condition as per standard protocol until discharge.