Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that the first meeting of the newly elected legislators was held at his official residence, Mintokgang.

He expressed his gratitude to the legislators for their unanimous trust in electing him as the leader of the Legislature Party for the Chief Ministership of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Tamang also extended his thanks to the people of Sikkim for their mandate, which allowed his party to serve the state once again.

He acknowledged the significant victory in the 11th Sikkim Vidhan Sabha General Elections, 2024.



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In a gesture of unity within the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid a visit to senior leader Kunga Nima Lepcha at his official residence on June 2.

The visit came in the wake of Lepcha's defeat in the state assembly elections, where he stood as the lone SKM losing candidate from the Syari constituency.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Tamang extended his support to Lepcha, acknowledging his dedication and contribution to the party. Lepcha, a seasoned leader within the SKM ranks faced defeat in a closely contested election.

The election results saw Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) Tenzing Norbu Lamtha emerging victorious in the Syari constituency with 6633 votes, while the SKM's only losing candidate, Kunga Nima Lepcha, faced a setback in his electoral bid.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude to SKM workers and the people of Sikkim for the party's resounding victory in the state assembly elections. With the SKM securing 31 out of 32 seats, the Chief Minister attributed the success to the relentless efforts of the party cadre and the trust of the electorate in his government.