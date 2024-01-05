Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Inaugurates AC bus for 1st IRBn jawans in New Delhi
Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang inaugurates a new 49+1 seater Ashok-Leyland AC bus for the 1st IRBn Jawans. This initiative is aimed at enhancing the comfort and mobility of our brave armed forces.
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Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Inaugurates Ashok-Leyland AC Bus for 1st IRBn Jawans
Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang officially inaugurated a 49+1 seater Ashok-Leyland AC bus for the jawans of the 1st IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) in New Delhi today.
This crucial initiative, he said, is a response to a long-standing demand and is aimed at enhancing the comfort and mobility of our brave armed forces.
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