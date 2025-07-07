Sikkim CM inaugurates drivers’ waiting room at Chintan Bhawan
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang inaugurates a new facility for government drivers. The waiting room provides a comfortable resting space in Chintan Bhawan. Initiative recognises drivers' contributions to government services.
- Sikkim CM inaugurated a new waiting room for government drivers
- Facility provides clean and comfortable resting space for drivers
- Initiative recognises the tireless efforts of sarathis in public service
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on July 6, inaugurated a newly constructed drivers’ waiting room for the Home department within the premises of Chintan Bhawan, the state’s key administrative complex in Gangtok.
The facility has been designed to provide a clean, comfortable, and respectful resting space for government drivers, often referred to as the unsung ‘sarathis’ of the public service sector.
Addressing the occasion, CM Tamang expressed his satisfaction with the initiative, saying, “Delighted to inaugurate the Home Department Drivers’ Waiting Room within the premises of Chintan Bhawan today. This dedicated facility has been thoughtfully developed to provide a comfortable and dignified resting space for our hardworking sarathis.”
He further appreciated the initiative, commending the department for recognizing the vital contributions of drivers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure smooth mobility for government functionaries.
“I commend the initiative for recognising their contributions and ensuring their well-being through such meaningful infrastructural support,” the Chief Minister added.
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