Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated ‘Rodhi Ghar’ Gangtok at Sichey this morning accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai in the presence of Mr. Bishnu Kumar Sharma, Minister for Culture, Printing & Stationary Departments and the members of Gurung Association of Sikkim and Sikkim Tamu Gurung Baudha Sangh.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister headed towards Golitar, Singtam, where a series of programmes are scheduled for the day.

Rodhi Ghar is constructed for the Gurung community and shall be used as community purpose.

Rodhi means house in Gurung language.

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