Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on July 6 attended the grand celebrations of the 88th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at Shera Monastery. As the chief guest, CM Tamang was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, while members of the Tibetan community also gathered in large numbers to mark this special occasion. The event, organized by the Tibetan Settlement Office, Six Tibetan Association, and Pancha Kiduk Gangtok, was filled with reverence and cultural festivities.

CM Tamang commenced the event by offering his prayers at the portrait of the Dalai Lama, demonstrating his deep respect for the spiritual leader. In addition, he laid the foundation stone for a new community hall, a project that had been announced last year. The celebration also featured captivating traditional dances performed by various Kyiduk groups, adding vibrancy to the occasion. The program kicked off with a cake cutting ceremony, led by the Chief Minister, symbolizing unity and joy.

On July 6, 2023, people around the world join in celebrating the 88th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. In honor of this auspicious occasion, numerous resources have been compiled for students to engage in the celebration and further their understanding of Buddhism.