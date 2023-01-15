The chief minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang laid the foundation stone of the Capital University at Zoom, Soreng District.



The chief minister was accompanied by deputy speaker Sangay Lepcha; minister (RDD) Sonam Lama; minister (IPR) B. S. Pant; minister (Transport) Sanjeet Kharel; minister (PHE) Bhim Hang Limboo; minister (Power) Shri. M. N. Sherpa; minister (PWD) Samdup Lepcha; political secretary Jacob Khaling; Sunita Gajmer, MLA (Zoom-Salghari); K. S. Lepcha, MLA (Kaluk-Rinchenpong); advisors, chairpersons, government officers and public.

The proposed Capital University is set to be established in an area of 13 acres where interdisciplinary courses will be taught and students will be able to garner academic studies. The project was also explained to the gathering in detail by officials of Capital University.

In the initial part of the programme, a bhumi puja was performed after which the foundation stone was laid by the chief minister which was followed by the welcome address delivered by Khagendra Rai, Zilla Member, SDZP.

A two minutes silence was also observed as a mark of respect for Mohan Kr. Rai, Advisor (SBS) who had passed away recently.

Bina Rai thanked the state government and the chief minister for this historic step of contributing towards the development of Zoom and the public for whom this is a ray of hope to live their livelihood.