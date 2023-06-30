Sikkim today took a major leap in the field of archery as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang laid down the foundation stone for Sikkim's first sophisticated archery training academy on June 30. The academy is being named after the name of Sikkim's three-time Olympian Archer Tarundeep Rai and is located at Lower Kamrang, under Namchi district.

The project cost Rs 30.400 cr and it will be constructed on 2.461 hectares of land with a built-up area of 58549 square feet. It will have three blocks with all the necessary facilities. It can accommodate sixty trainees at a time. It will be equipped with all the necessary modern technology which is required for any archery academy, as informed by Milan Kumari Pradhan, Chief Engineer, Sports Department.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay while talking to the media said, "Tarundeep Rai is a very famous international archer, an Arjuna awardee, son of Sikkim in his name Tarundeep Rai Archery Academy's foundation stone was laid here today. It is a big accomplishment for Sikkimese people not for our party. I wish to congratulate Tarundeep Rai in his name an academy is being constructed, I wish him luck for his future tournaments for which he is undergoing training currently".

The academy will give priority to upcoming archers from Sikkim. Tarundeep Rai is a globally name in the world of archery. Not just in archery, there are many other sports persons who are making inroads in international sphere and making their state proud.

"Sikkim has a tradition of organizing state level archery tournaments in every part of the state such that they get the necessary promotion. We are hopeful that all archery enthusiasts get a chance to have a future in the sport, but it requires hard work and a lot of trials", added CM Tamang.

While talking to media archer Tarundeep Rai said, "It is a matter of respect for an individual when an academy is named after him. For me personally this exhibits the respect from the State. It is an honour for all my accomplishments, but the academy will be Sikkim's archery academy. We will bring archery enthusiasts from every corner of the State to train them to be of calibre such that they make a name internationally and nationally. There is no shortage of potential among Sikkimese archers that I have seen. The only shortcoming was infrastructure, as arrows cannot be shot just anywhere, so infrastructure set up is a necessity for archery unlike any other sports. The potential from Sikkim will now get a direction and platform to grow ahead"

On Tarundeep Rai himself consulting on the kind of infrastructure needed, he informed there are talks happening as there are always some shortcoming noticed for the upcoming academy which is bound to happen. "But what we are trying to construct will be something that doesn't exist yet at a national level in archery. Traditional archery is a heritage that Sikkim has. To preserve the practice is my responsibility and that of every other archer. Side by side, modern archery also needs to grow, as it is an Olympic sport upon which the Indian government is very focused about. There are many archers such as Deepika Kumari, Abhishek Verma coming up and growing.

Any academy anywhere if it is set up, it adds as a strength to the nation which are utilised by sports persons. As from each academy, the best selected come and make a team. Trained players from Sikkim in the future, they will represent India at big stages such as the Olympics and go on to win medals" added Rai.

The foundation laying ceremony saw the attendance of Olympian Tarundeep Rai accompanied Padmashri, Arjuna Awardee and World Cup Champion Deepika Kumari, and other national archers.

Three-time Olympian Archer Tarundeep Rai was bestowed with the Padma Shree award by the President of India, Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi in the year 2021. Tarundeep Rai has represented India in numerous International competitions, winning several accolades for the Nation. Olympian archer Tarundeep Rai hails from Purano Namchi, South Sikkim has come a long way as he aimed and worked hard to reach this stage as a sportsperson.

It needs mention here, Tarundeep had already won the Arjuna Award in the year 2005. Tarundeep Rai is the first Indian to win an individual men's silver medal in archery at the 16th Asian Games in the year 2010 in China and a Silver medal in 2010 Delhi Commonwealth and 16th Asian games 2010. Olympian archer Tarundeep Rai at present holds the post of Subedar in the Indian Army. Rai had won many awards and medals in various events.