Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang on January 15 laid the foundation stone for Sikkim's dedicated cancer hospital named Ekana Cancer Institute in the presence of Minister for Health and Family Welfare Department Dr. M.K Sharma at Karfectar, Jorethang.

Deputy Speaker (SLA) Sangay Lepcha, Cabinet Ministers, Area MLA Sunita Gajmer, Political Secretary to CM Jacob Khaling, Press Secretary to CM Bikash Basnet along with Advisors, Chairmen, HoDs from the line departments and public at large were present during the foundation stone laying ceremony.



It may be mentioned here that this State-of-the-Art will be equipped with an advanced healthcare system which is conceived and developed by the Government of Sikkim. A total of 50 acres have been allocated by the state government to set up the institute. The 500 bedded institute will include a medical and nursing college along with other paramedical and wellness centres. In addition, it will facilitate other health facilities through various super-specialties division.

The establishment of this institute will cater health facilities to the people of the state and the neighboring region as well. The Institute will concentrate on both the preventive and curative aspects of cancer treatment.