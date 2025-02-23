Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay interacted with 1,100 residents during the Janta Bhet Karyakram held in Rhenock Constituency, reinforcing the government's commitment to public welfare through direct engagement. The outreach programme, initiated at Padamchey Secondary School, serves as a vital platform for citizens to voice their concerns and seek redressal.

The event witnessed participation from Budang Kamarey GPU, East Pendam GPU, as well as residents from East Dikling, Loosing, and Bengthang Wards under Chalamthang Pacheykhani GPU. Addressing the gathering, CM Tamang assured that the government remains steadfast in resolving public grievances effectively and promptly.

A hallmark of the programme is the one-on-one interaction between the Chief Minister and the people, facilitating discussions on critical issues such as road infrastructure, water supply, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. The initiative aligns with the government's broader vision of enhancing the quality of life across the constituency.

Senior government officials and policymakers were present to provide detailed insights into various welfare schemes, educational reforms, and healthcare benefits, ensuring citizens are well-informed about the resources available to them. The administration reaffirmed its commitment to governance transparency and proactive problem-solving.

Speaking at the event, CM Tamang underscored that Janta Bhet Karyakram is a step towards fostering a more inclusive and responsive governance model. He reiterated his commitment to addressing public concerns with a people-first approach.

The initiative is set to continue across different parts of Rhenock Constituency, further strengthening the government’s direct engagement with the people. Many attendees expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to communicate their issues directly to the Chief Minister, with optimism that their concerns would be addressed.