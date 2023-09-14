Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 13 met the Korean delegation who is in the state to discuss the probability of environment friendly initiatives between the two countries.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met the Korean delegation in presence of Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation B.S Panth at his official residence, Mintokgang last evening.

During the interaction, Chief Minister informed the Korean delegates about the numerous policies adopted by the government for environment conservation and protection.

Furthermore, he appreciated their environment friendly initiatives which are crucial in the current climate situation here.



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The Chief Minister assured support to the delegation, emphasising the importance of benefiting both the environment and local employment.

State government will conduct a thorough study on the feasibility and benefits of green hydrogen fuel and proceed accordingly, informed the Chief Minister stating the meeting highly productive.

Earlier, Secretary Commerce and Industries, Karma R Bonpo presented a brief description regarding the background of the meeting and the discussions held with the Korean counterparts.

He also informed the Chief Minister about the possibility of initiating a pilot project in the transport sector in Sikkim.