Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses development and Nathu La trade

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a courtesy meeting on April 8, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on Sikkim’s development priorities and future growth.

During the meeting, Tamang congratulated the Prime Minister on becoming the longest-serving Head of Government in India and acknowledged his leadership in driving national progress.

The Chief Minister highlighted key areas of focus for Sikkim, including strengthening infrastructure, promoting sustainable economic growth, and enhancing public welfare. He also appreciated the continued support and guidance from the Union Government.

A major highlight of the discussion was the proposed resumption of trade through the Nathu La Pass in June 2026, which is expected to boost the local economy and regional trade.

Tamang also invited the Prime Minister to attend the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s Golden Jubilee of Statehood, an invitation that Modi accepted, marking a significant upcoming visit to the state.