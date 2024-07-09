Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, along with his mother, Smt. Dhan Maya Tamang, took part in the week-long environmental festival, Paryawaran Parva. As part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative, the Chief Minister planted a sapling in honor of his mother at the premises of his official residence, Mintokgang, on Tuesday morning.

This symbolic act underscores the Chief Minister's commitment to environmental conservation and pays tribute to his beloved mother.

The ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign encourages individuals to plant trees in the name of their mothers, promoting environmental awareness and fostering a personal connection to nature.

The participation of the Chief Minister and his mother in this event highlights the significance of the campaign and serves as an inspiration for others to engage in similar activities for the betterment of the environment.

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