Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang mourns Kolkata stampede victims, extends condolences to families

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed grief over the stampede-like incident at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives, and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Tamang said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragedy, which also left several people injured. He prayed for the speedy recovery of those hurt in the incident and expressed solidarity with everyone affected.

“May Maa Durga grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bestow strength, courage and solace upon the grieving families to bear this irreparable loss,” the chief minister wrote in a Facebook post, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the incident and called on the West Bengal government to ensure prompt medical assistance, compensation for the victims and a thorough investigation.

Kharge, in a post on X, said he was “deeply anguished” by the tragedy and urged the state government to provide immediate rescue and medical assistance to the injured. He also called for adequate compensation for the families of the deceased and injured, along with an investigation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Congress president appealed to party leaders and workers to extend all possible assistance to those affected.

Gandhi described the news of the stampede as “extremely heartbreaking” and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and urged the administration to ensure proper medical treatment and a fair investigation into the incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said 19 people had died in the incident, with 17 losing their lives at the spot. At least 25 people were injured, of whom 24 were reported to be out of danger, while one remained in critical condition.

After visiting the site, Adhikari said the state government was taking steps to support the affected families and ensure medical care for the injured. He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family of each deceased victim. The government will also provide Rs 5 lakh to each injured person and bear the full cost of their medical treatment.

Adhikari further said he would write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, seeking the formation of a fact-finding committee comprising the Special Task Force and forensic teams to investigate the incident.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought a detailed report from the state’s chief secretary and that the Centre and the state government were coordinating relief efforts.

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were taken to hospitals as authorities began examining the circumstances that led to the tragedy.