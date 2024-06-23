Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on June 23 paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, at his official residence in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the Sikkim chief minister congratulated Rijiju on his recent appointment as union minister and conveyed best wishes for a successful tenure ahead.

Expressing confidence in Rijiju's leadership, the Chief Minister Tamang highlighted the potential for positive changes under his guidance and leadership as the union minister.

The Sikkim chief minister was accompanied by MP (Lok Sabha) Indra Hang Subba, MP (Rajya Sabha) DT Lepcha, Chief Secretary VB Pathak, and Secretary (Chief Minister’s Office) SD Dhakal.