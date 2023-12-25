Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took to microblogging site X on December 25 to express his tribute to the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, commemorating the stalwart's 99th birth anniversary.

In a poignant message, Chief Minister Tamang acknowledged Vajpayee's indelible contributions to the nation, praising his statesmanship, eloquence, and unwavering commitment to India's progress. The revered leader's legacy, characterized by a remarkable political career and profound influence, continues to inspire generations.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu joined a host of leaders in paying their respects at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi. The ceremony, held at the iconic memorial, witnessed leaders from across the political spectrum coming together to honor the memory of the former Prime Minister.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence, actively participating in the Quit India Movement in 1942. Renowned for his oratory skills, Vajpayee emerged as a popular face of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later the Bharatiya Janata Party.

His broad acceptability transcending ideological boundaries was a key factor in the BJP garnering support from various parties, leading to a successful coalition government from 1999 to 2004. Serving as the Prime Minister of India from May 16-31, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 13, 2004, Vajpayee held key positions such as India's Foreign Minister, chairperson of parliamentary Standing Committees, and Leader of the Opposition during his illustrious political career.

Beyond his political roles, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a multifaceted personality, distinguished as a writer and poet. Recognizing his immense contributions to India's independence, growth, and development, he was honored with the highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 2015.