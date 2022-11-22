Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang performed Ganga aarti with full fervour and devotion at Kirateshwar Dham, Legship under Geyzing district on November 21.

The Chief Minister on his official social media shared "I feel blessed to be a part of this holy ritual and witness the awe-inspiring spectacle. I sincerely pray for peace and prosperity to prevail in our state and may Maa Ganga bless our people with happiness and good health."

Chief Minister Tamang was awed at the evening 'aarti' spectacle while he offered prayers.

Ganga aarti is a devotional ritual that uses fire as an offering and it is being conducted for the second time in religiously significant Hindu pilgrimage site Kirateshwar Dhaam in Legship, Sikkim,

It's usually made in the form of a lit lamp, and in the case of the Ganges River, a small diya with a candle and flowers that float down the river. The offering is made to the Goddess Ganga, also affectionately referred to as Maa Ganga, goddess of the holiest river in India.

The aarti takes on special significance on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra (in May or June each year), when Maa Ganga is believed to have descended from heaven to earth informed by Pandit (Hindu Priest) Keshav Khanal.