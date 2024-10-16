Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang commended BJP workers in Haryana for their role in achieving a significant political milestone, following the unanimous election of Nayab Singh Saini as BJP's legislature party leader. Tamang attributed the success to the dedicated efforts of BJP workers, the central government and the BJP-led Haryana administration.

"I would like to congratulate the BJP workers; it is because of them that we have achieved this feat in Haryana. This is the result of the work that was done by the central government and the BJP-led Haryana government," Tamang said.

Earlier in the day, CM Tamang arrived at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh, where he received a warm welcome from local officials and residents. His visit aims to strengthen ties between Sikkim and Chandigarh, exploring opportunities for collaboration across various sectors.

Expressing his gratitude, Tamang said, "I am deeply grateful and honored by the warm reception extended to me by both the officials and locals upon my arrival." He stated that fostering goodwill and cooperation among states is crucial for addressing shared challenges and creating opportunities for mutual growth.

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