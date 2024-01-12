Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, chaired a coordination meeting on January 12, 2024, to oversee the preparations for the forthcoming Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela, which is due to commence on January 15, 2024.

In his address, Chief Minister Tamang extended National Youth Day greetings and set the tone for collaborative efforts. He urged committee members and departments involved to work in unison stating the significance of making the event a historic success.

Chief Minister Tamang proposed the inclusion of the Rural Sports Football tournament and the Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela Open Football tournament to attract crowds during the festivities. Addressing the economic aspect, he highlighted the potential business opportunities associated with the event and urged the committee to ensure systematic functioning throughout.

President of NJNP, Pavitra Manav provided a comprehensive report on the ongoing preparations for the mega event, outlining the progress made so far. Additionally, Raju Basnet, Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department presented a detailed report on the sports events scheduled during the mela.

The coordination meeting was attended by key dignitaries, including M N Sherpa, Minister of Power Department and Transport Department, Sunita Gazmer, Area MLA and Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to CM focused on aligning efforts to ensure the success of the event.

The gathering also included officials from various line departments, Former Ministers and MLAs, the President of NJNP, Councillors and Secretaries of Sports and Youth Affairs as well as the Culture Department