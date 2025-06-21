“Yoga for One Earth, One Health”: Sikkim CM Tamang champions global wellness message

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Sikkim and the nation, emphasizing the 2025 theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” as a resonant call for unity between personal wellness and planetary health.

In an official statement issued today, the Chief Minister reflected on the enduring relevance of yoga as a practice that harmonizes the body, mind, and spirit. “Yoga offers a sustainable and natural path to inner peace, resilience, and improved quality of life,” said Tamang, urging citizens to incorporate yoga into their daily routines.

Chief Minister Tamang lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instrumental role in elevating yoga to global prominence, recalling the historic 2014 declaration by the United Nations General Assembly that recognized June 21 as International Day of Yoga. “It is a tribute to India’s timeless contribution to the world’s wellness traditions,” he remarked.

He also commended the consistent efforts of the AYUSH Mission under the State Health and Family Welfare Department, whose work has significantly advanced the promotion of traditional health systems across Sikkim. Their grassroots outreach and sustained engagement have played a key role in cultivating a more health-conscious population, he noted.

Highlighting the growing mental and physical challenges of the modern world, Tamang stressed the importance of embracing yoga not merely as a physical exercise, but as a comprehensive way of life, especially for the youth.

Across Sikkim, the day was marked by enthusiastic participation in yoga camps, awareness drives, and community programmes organized in schools, government offices, and public spaces. The widespread engagement reflected a rising interest in yoga as a transformative practice that builds both individual resilience and community harmony.