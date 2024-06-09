Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was accorded a warm welcome by the officials and staff of Sikkim House led by the Resident Commissioner, after the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party achieved a landslide victory in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

During the welcome ceremony of the Sikkim chief minister, Lok Sabha MP Dr Indra Hang Subba, Rajya Sabha MP D T Lepcha, and former MLA Shri Aditya Golay were present.

Chief Minister Tamang is in Delhi to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his new union cabinet.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to assume office as the leader of a coalition government at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 PM on Sunday. The event is expected to host dignitaries and special invitees from neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean Region.

In preparation for the ceremony, traffic restrictions and airspace curbs have been enforced in the national capital, ensuring smooth conduct of the prestigious occasion.