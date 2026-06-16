Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang reserves 20 per cent police posts for Agniveers

In a significant move aimed at supporting youth recruited under the Agnipath scheme, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 16 announced a 20 per cent reservation in Sikkim Police recruitment for Agniveers after the successful completion of their four-year tenure.

The announcement was made during an interaction with 105 newly recruited Agniveers from Sikkim at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok. According to the state government, this represents the highest number of Agniveer recruits from Sikkim since the launch of the Agnipath scheme.

The Chief Minister said the reservation policy is intended to provide a clear and structured career pathway for Agniveers after their military service, while recognising their contribution to national service and discipline.

The decision is expected to benefit young men and women from Sikkim who join the armed forces through the Agnipath scheme and later seek employment opportunities within the state.

Congratulating the newly recruited Agniveers, Tamang lauded their commitment to serving the nation and reiterated the state government's commitment to supporting them during and after their tenure.

The announcement places Sikkim among the states extending post-service employment opportunities to Agniveers, reflecting growing efforts across the country to facilitate their transition into civilian careers after completing their four-year engagement under the scheme.