Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang wrapped up a productive two-day Jan Bhet Karyakram for the Upper Burtuk constituency leaving a positive impact on the residents of Upper Burtuk, Upper Sichey and Lower Sichey.

In a huge gathering at the Helipad under Gangtok district, Chief Minister Tamang interacted with approximately 3000 beneficiaries addressing a wide array of concerns related to healthcare, scholarships, housing upgrades, job opportunities, entrepreneurship loans and more.

The Chief Minister's engagement with the public set the tone for an inclusive and participative discussion, where he listened attentively to the issues raised by the beneficiaries.

The response from the public was overwhelmingly positive, with residents expressing satisfaction and gratitude for the opportunity to directly interact with the Chief Minister. Many highlighted the significance of having their grievances not only heard but addressed, adhering to established norms.