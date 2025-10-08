Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang reviews preparations for Amit Shah’s visit to state

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang convened a high-level coordination meeting at Samman Bhawan to review and finalize arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s forthcoming visit to the state. The meeting brought together senior officials from multiple departments to assess logistics, event programs, and inter-departmental coordination, with a strong emphasis on showcasing Sikkim’s tradition of warmth and hospitality.



Amit Shah’s itinerary includes participation in the Rashtriya Sahkari Sammelan-2025, an event aimed at reinforcing the cooperative movement and expanding economic growth opportunities in Sikkim. The Home Minister is also scheduled to virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a series of development projects, positioned to accelerate the state’s growth trajectory. While the event venues remain under consideration, CM Tamang instructed all agencies to ensure flawless execution of the programs.



The meeting further addressed tentative plans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated visit in November. CM Tamang, who recently met the Prime Minister in New Delhi, extended a formal invitation on behalf of the state. Modi’s proposed itinerary is expected to highlight infrastructural advancements and reaffirm Sikkim’s collaborative ties with the central government.