Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang convened a coordination meeting at Samman Bhawan to assess preparations for the much-anticipated Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela. The meeting was attended by MLA Madan Cintury, members of the Mela Committee and key officials.



The discussion centered on reviewing progress and identifying critical areas to ensure the smooth execution of the event. Highlighting the significance of the festival, CM Tamang stated, “This event is not just a festival but a cherished expression of our cultural heritage, fostering a sense of unity and pride among the people of our state.”



Key logistical and organizational aspects were deliberated upon during the meeting. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of collective efforts, emphasizing that collaboration and shared responsibility are vital for creating a vibrant and memorable celebration.



The Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela holds a special place in Sikkim’s cultural calendar, blending traditional values with modern aspirations. CM Tamang remarked, “This year, we aim to leave an indelible mark on both locals and visitors, showcasing the harmonious spirit of our community.”



As part of the preparations, the Chief Minister launched the official logo and promotional materials for the event.





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