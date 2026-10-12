Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang revisits school where he once taught

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on October 12 revisited Government Senior Secondary School in Chota Samdong, Soreng district, where he once worked as a teacher, as the institution celebrated its golden jubilee.

Describing the visit as a nostalgic experience, Tamang said returning to the school after many years brought back cherished memories of his time in the teaching profession.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister congratulated the institution on completing 50 years and acknowledged the contributions of its teachers, students, alumni, parents and the local community in shaping generations of students.

Recalling his association with the school, Tamang said his experience as a teacher had given him a deeper understanding of the dedication, patience and commitment required to nurture young minds and prepare them for the future.

He said his government was committed to strengthening the education sector in Sikkim by improving infrastructure, raising teaching and learning standards and expanding opportunities for students in academics, culture and sports.

The Chief Minister highlighted student-centric initiatives, scholarship programmes, educational assistance and skill-development opportunities aimed at ensuring access to quality education for children, irrespective of their background or geographical location.

He also underscored the importance of digital learning, teacher capacity-building, career guidance and holistic education in preparing students for a rapidly changing world.

Stressing that education should go beyond imparting knowledge, Tamang said it must instil discipline, confidence, creativity, compassion and a sense of responsibility among young people.

Addressing the students, he urged them to dream big, remain curious and work hard to make the most of the opportunities available to them.

“Your circumstances should never limit your ambitions,” he said, encouraging students to pursue their aspirations and contribute to their families, communities and the state.

Tamang also congratulated the land donors, school management, teachers, students, alumni, parents and residents of Chota Samdong on the institution's 50-year milestone.

He expressed hope that the school would continue to expand its reach and nurture responsible, capable and compassionate citizens who would contribute to Sikkim's progress through education.