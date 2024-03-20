Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his gratitude to the people of Sikkim and acknowledged the pivotal support received from the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at the gathering, Tamang reminisced on the journey of the past five years, highlighting the significant developmental works achieved in the state with the support from the central government. "In these five years, we have received immense support from the central government enabling us to undertake numerous developmental projects across Sikkim," stated Chief Minister Tamang.

Expressing his humility and appreciation for the trust bestowed upon him by the people of Sikkim, Tamang reflected on his humble beginnings as the son of a peon, stating that his journey from selling milk to serving as the Chief Minister of the state was made possible by the faith and support of the citizens.

"I am deeply grateful to each and every individual who has contributed to the progress of Sikkim, from government officials to the hardworking members of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)," said Chief Minister Tamang.

Tamang also took a moment to extend his thanks to the Governor of Sikkim, as well as past and present members of the legislative assembly from the SKM party for their dedication towards the betterment of the state.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed, "Today, I stand before you as the happiest person, blessed with the opportunity to serve the people of Sikkim for the past five years. I am immensely grateful for the trust and responsibility placed upon me in 2019."