Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has expressed deep concern for the well-being of three students, two from Sikkim, and one from Nepal, who have gone missing from Nautanpuri Dham School in Jamnagar, Gujarat, since August 28, 2023.

Chief Minister Tamang has personally taken action, initiating all necessary steps through the administration to ensure an immediate and comprehensive search for the missing students.

"I contacted the Gujarat Government as soon as I was made aware of the issue, giving the necessary departments orders to speed up search efforts and take the necessary action," said Chief Minister Tamang, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Additionally, Chief Minister Tamang instructed the Resident Commissioner of Sikkim in New Delhi to address this matter with the utmost seriousness. He noted that the Jamnagar Police administration has also taken prompt action and provided an enclosed progress report (Investigation Brief Report).

Chief Minister Tamang extended his sympathies to the families of the missing students during this challenging time. He stated, "We are fully committed to taking every possible measure to ensure their safety. Sikkim is united in this effort, and we will closely monitor the situation until we achieve a positive resolution to this distressing situation."