Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, met with the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on June 23.

During the meeting, the Hon'ble Chief Minister congratulated Amit Shah on being sworn in for a second term and commended the significant progress achieved under his leadership. He expressed gratitude for the support following the devastating flash floods in Sikkim on October 3-4, acknowledging the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund.

The Hon'ble Chief Minister also appreciated the swift assessment by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team and the comprehensive Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) report, which has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Emphasizing the need for continued support for permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure, the Hon'ble Chief Minister requested further grants, highlighting the importance of Amit Shah's leadership in rebuilding Sikkim and enhancing its resilience against future disasters.