Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will take center stage at the India Today Conclave 2025, where he will join Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a discussion on the Northeast’s growing role in India's development.

The session, aptly titled 'The Sun Rises in the Northeast', will highlight the region’s increasing influence in shaping the country's future.

A major highlight ahead of the event is CM Tamang’s impressive approval rating of 62.1 per cent, as per India Today’s Mood of the Nation poll, making him the most popular Chief Minister in his home state. The strong endorsement reflects the trust of the people in his leadership and governance model.

At the conclave, the chief minister is expected to speak about Sikkim’s unique challenges and opportunities and ensuring the state’s voice is heard on a national stage.

The event will be broadcast live on March 7.