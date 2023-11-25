Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been admitted to a hospital in Siliguri for a minor surgery after experiencing sudden discomfort following his meeting with H.E. Bokar Rimpoche. The Chief Minister, however, took to social media to assure the public that he is presently in good health and plans to resume his responsibilities in the coming days.

Prem Singh Tamang, in a post on social media, stated, "I wish to communicate that subsequent to my visit with H.E. Bokar Rimpoche, I encountered sudden discomfort necessitating my admission to a hospital in Siliguri for a minor surgery. Presently, I am in good health and intend to resume my responsibilities commencing the day after tomorrow. I extend my gratitude for your understanding and support during this time."