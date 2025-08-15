Sikkim CM calls for unity, resilience and progress in Independence Day address

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang marked the 79th Independence Day with a stirring message to the people of the state, urging them to uphold the values of unity, integrity, and resilience while embracing the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Addressing citizens on the historic occasion, the chief minister extended his greetings and best wishes, noting that Independence Day was not only a celebration of liberation from colonial rule but also a reminder of the responsibility to safeguard democratic principles. “We remember with deep gratitude the countless men and women who laid down their lives so that we may live in a free India,” he said.

Tamang highlighted Sikkim’s unique identity as a peaceful and harmonious state, enriched by cultural diversity, spiritual heritage, and a spirit of cooperation. He pointed to the steady progress in education, healthcare, connectivity, tourism, environmental conservation, and inclusive development, while stressing that future growth must be guided by clarity and purpose.

The chief minister acknowledged pressing global challenges such as climate change, economic shifts, and social transformations, saying the government remained committed to building a self-reliant and equitable Sikkim. Plans to promote clean energy, organic farming, digital connectivity, skill development, and tourism would remain central to the state’s development strategy.

Calling on the youth to embrace innovation and community service, Tamang reminded citizens that patriotism extended beyond symbolic gestures. “It is reflected in our daily actions—in caring for our environment, upholding honesty in our work, showing kindness to others, and participating actively in building our communities,” he noted. He also urged vigilance against divisive forces and misinformation that could threaten unity and progress.

The chief minister expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in guiding the country through significant challenges and for prioritising the development of the Northeast. He lauded the Prime Minister’s focus on infrastructure, financial inclusion, digital transformation, and social welfare, which he said had brought tangible benefits to states like Sikkim.

“As our national flag flutters in the sky, let it remind us not only of our independence but also of our duties,” Tamang said. “Let us move forward with pride in our heritage, with hope in our hearts, and with a spirit of service that strengthens our state and our nation.”