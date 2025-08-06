Sikkim CM offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Temple after 30 years

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang shared that he had the rare opportunity to visit the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, also popularly known as the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple, after a long gap of 30 years.

Calling the visit a blessing on August 5, the chief minister said he offered prayers on behalf of the people of Sikkim at one of India’s holiest and most spiritually significant pilgrimage sites.

The temple, located in Andhra Pradesh, is known for its ancient traditions and deep religious importance for millions of devotees across the country and the world.

CM Tamang said, “After 30 years, I was blessed with the opportunity to visit the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. Offering prayers on behalf of the people of Sikkim at this revered abode was a deeply humbling experience, filling me with profound peace, devotion, and gratitude.”