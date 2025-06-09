Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on June 9, addressed a workshop titled “Viksit Sikkim Se Viksit Bharat @2047” at Gangtok's Manan Kendra, aimed at uniting state officials, district administrators, police officers, media representatives, and other dignitaries to discuss the state's role in contributing to the national vision of a developed India by the year 2047.

The two-day event, organised on June 9 and 10, marked the Government Formation Day of the NDA government at the Centre and the SKM government in Sikkim.

CM Tamang welcomed all those present, including officials from various departments, the Superintendent of Police, members of the press, and other guests. He extended his best wishes and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India on the successful completion of eleven years in office.

“On behalf of the Government of Sikkim and the people of the state, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for completing eleven years of selfless service, strong governance, and commitment to the welfare of the poor and underprivileged,” said the Chief Minister.

He praised PM Modi’s leadership and vision for the country, saying that the slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” has united the nation and put it on the path of progress. According to Tamang, India is steadily moving forward toward becoming a self-reliant and developed nation, and Sikkim is proud to be part of this journey.

“Our country is marching ahead toward becoming a global power. The vision and direction provided by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji have inspired every state to contribute meaningfully to this national mission. We in Sikkim fully support and appreciate his idea of a self-reliant India,” Tamang said.

He also said that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government has been a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 2019. Under the guidance of the central government, Sikkim has been focusing on the protection of its people, the preservation of its culture and environment, and the economic development of the state.

Tamang took a moment to thank the central government for its consistent support during challenging times, especially during natural calamities. “Whenever Sikkim has faced difficulties, be it landslides, floods, or other disasters, the central government has come forward to help us. Their timely assistance has helped our state recover and continue its development journey,” he said.

He said that the support from the central government has played a big role in the overall development of Sikkim. Whether in the areas of road connectivity, healthcare, education, or disaster relief, the Centre’s contribution has been significant.

“The development that we see in Sikkim today has been made possible with the strong support from the Centre. For that, I express deep gratitude to Prime Minister Modi Ji and the Government of India,” the Chief Minister said.

Tamang said that the people of Sikkim are committed to contributing to the vision of a developed India by 2047. He said that workshops like this are important because they help align local efforts with national goals. “To achieve a Viksit Bharat, we must ensure a Viksit Sikkim. Our state is small, but we are strong in unity, culture, and commitment,” he said.

CM Tamang thanked all the participants of the workshop and encouraging government officials to continue working with dedication. “We all must work together to bring positive change. Only through collective effort can we realise the dream of a strong and prosperous India,” he said.

The workshop also featured sessions where officers discussed their roles in development planning, coordination with central agencies, and ideas for inclusive growth. The aim was to explore how Sikkim’s unique strengths such as its natural beauty, biodiversity and peace-loving society can be further harnessed for long-term progress.