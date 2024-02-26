In a public address on February 26, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamangarticulated a visionary philosophy aimed at elevating the state to the ideals of "Ram Rajya," where prosperity, contentment and peace reign supreme. Speaking at the Jan Bharosa Sammelan, Tamang reaffirmed his government's commitment to uplifting the people of Sikkim through proactive policies and dedication.

Tamang stated the pivotal role of people's welfare in the governance paradigm of his party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). He stated, "If the people of the state are richer than the government, then that state will be called Ram Rajya."

Responding to criticism from the opposition, Tamang asserted that SKM has consistently delivered on its promises, despite skepticism from detractors. He addressed concerns regarding the regularization of contractual employees announcing a significant milestone wherein 25,000 youths, having completed four years of service, will be granted permanent positions. This move will formalized through a notification on February 29.

Furthermore, Tamang announced initiatives aimed at empowering mothers and promoting their financial independence. Under the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana, eligible mothers received increased financial assistance, with the government doubling the amount to Rs. 40,000 distributed in two installments. Additionally, the Sikkim Aama Sahayog Yojana was introduced to alleviate the financial burden on mothers, providing subsidies for LPG cylinders and ensuring access to essential cooking resources.

In a bid to promote the tourism sector, Tamang announced financial support for the development of homestays, emphasizing the preservation and promotion of Sikkimese and Nepali culture.

Tamang reiterated his government's commitment to the welfare of Sikkim's populace. From enhanced healthcare facilities to improved financial assistance for marginalized groups, SKM's holistic approach aims to address the diverse needs of the community. With a promise of continued support and assistance, Tamang assured the people of Sikkim that the government stands steadfast in their service, ready to alleviate any challenges they may face.